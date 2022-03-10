YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.47 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

