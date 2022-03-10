YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth $679,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBE opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

