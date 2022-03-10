Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $279.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

