Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $50.00

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTBIF. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $15.70 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

