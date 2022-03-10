Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $50.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTBIF. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $15.70 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.