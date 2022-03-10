Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $7,803,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.