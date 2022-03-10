Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,686,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.