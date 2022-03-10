2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ TSVT opened at $12.96 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81.
2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
