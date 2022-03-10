BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Felecia J. Pryor Sells 6,590 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.46 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.