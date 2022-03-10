Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.68 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $174.68 million and $12.62 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for about $15.30 or 0.00039185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001872 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars.

