Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Issue Dividend of $3.28

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.2842 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Persimmon has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $95.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.50) to GBX 2,650 ($34.72) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.58) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,343.67.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

