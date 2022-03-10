Bradley J. Tandy Sells 1,498 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 1,498 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $58,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CFX opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,559,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after acquiring an additional 701,442 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

