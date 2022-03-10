Edward Jay Kreps Sells 2,403 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00.

Confluent stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFLT shares. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.