Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 285.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 741.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,075 shares of company stock worth $76,568,269 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

