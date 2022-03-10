Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,099,955 shares of company stock worth $711,827,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

