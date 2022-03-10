FourThought Financial LLC Sells 96 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $236.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $168.61 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

