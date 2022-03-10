Pbra, Llc Sells 102,002 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MNRL stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

