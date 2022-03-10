Kirkland’s’ (KIRK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Craig Hallum in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.
Kirkland’s stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.
In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.