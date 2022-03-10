Kirkland’s’ (KIRK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Craig Hallum in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

