Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

ENTX opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

