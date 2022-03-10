Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,341 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

