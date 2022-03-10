Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRDO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.