Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 59.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.