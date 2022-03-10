Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $145.45 Average PT from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.80.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $147.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.83. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

