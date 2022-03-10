Lance Baldo Sells 2,373 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADPT opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 473,378 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

