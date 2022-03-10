Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

