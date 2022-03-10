Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fortis by 327.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after buying an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 560,532 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

