Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

