Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,126,000 after acquiring an additional 113,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $56.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

