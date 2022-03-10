Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach Purchases 1,200 Shares

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 1,200 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,824.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $307.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.66.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.