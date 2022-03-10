ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of ITT worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

ITT Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

