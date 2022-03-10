The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Purchases $25,099.65 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AZEK opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AZEK by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.