iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) Insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold Acquires 200,000 Shares

iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU – Get Rating) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,600.00 ($32,554.74).
The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
iSelect Company Profile (Get Rating)
