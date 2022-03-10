FourThought Financial LLC Sells 493 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 442,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after buying an additional 332,661 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $149.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

