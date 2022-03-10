FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Ecolab stock opened at $165.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.37. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

