Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bumble Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bumble in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Farrell now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

