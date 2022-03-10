Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 259,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,932,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,357,000 after buying an additional 852,605 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

