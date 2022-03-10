Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $597.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $591.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

