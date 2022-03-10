Spire Wealth Management Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 19,390.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,236 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $10,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a one year low of $86.35 and a one year high of $372.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

