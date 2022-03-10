Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $140.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.