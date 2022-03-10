Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,785.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,671.45 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,076.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,301.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

