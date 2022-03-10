Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Deterra Royalties’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 75.40, a current ratio of 77.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Julian Andrews bought 22,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.47 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of A$100,914.72 ($73,660.38).

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company's principal asset is the Mining Area C Royalty, an iron ore located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also involved in the management and acquisition of a portfolio of royalties across bulk commodities, base and precious metals, battery minerals, and energy.

