Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 108.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.