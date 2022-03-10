Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

KODK stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 416.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 116.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

