Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.
KODK stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
