Unifty Market Cap Reaches $27.71 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $27.71 million and approximately $382,200.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.49 or 0.00037295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.97 or 0.06561787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,238.50 or 1.01011134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041576 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,912,588 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

