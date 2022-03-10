Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FTEK. HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

