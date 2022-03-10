Pinkcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $938,621.11 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $938,621.11 and approximately $14.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.47 or 0.00253485 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034593 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00581305 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,253,408 coins and its circulating supply is 434,992,972 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.