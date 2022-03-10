Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00103749 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,935,867 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

