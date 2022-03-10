Strong (STRONG) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $179.13 or 0.00461123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $24.77 million and $5.28 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.97 or 0.06561787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,238.50 or 1.01011134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

