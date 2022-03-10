Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. Randstad has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.