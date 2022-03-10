SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.87 on Monday. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

