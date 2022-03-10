Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.02 and last traded at $89.16. 12,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 432,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,141 shares of company stock valued at $15,090,608. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,329,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 58.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 186,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

